Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Sandown on Saturday
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Henri The Second 1.50 Sandown
Trainer has a good record in this race and he returns to the scene of his Grade 2 success
Iceo 2.25 Sandown
Looked a smart prospect on his British debut and made a most encouraging reappearance here in January
Casa No Mento 3.00 Sandown
Created a highly favourable impression with her wide-margin win at Hereford when switched to rules
Mucho Mas 4.10 Sandown
Open to further improvement over fences and at this distance, and could well follow up his Lingfield success
Read this next:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on ITV4 on Saturday afternoon
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.