Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Sandown on Saturday

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Henri The Second 1.50 Sandown
Trainer has a good record in this race and he returns to the scene of his Grade 2 success

Iceo 2.25 Sandown
Looked a smart prospect on his British debut and made a most encouraging reappearance here in January

Casa No Mento 3.00 Sandown
Created a highly favourable impression with her wide-margin win at Hereford when switched to rules

Mucho Mas 4.10 Sandown
Open to further improvement over fences and at this distance, and could well follow up his Lingfield success

Read this next: 

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on ITV4 on Saturday afternoon 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 11 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 11 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips