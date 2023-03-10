The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on ITV4 on Saturday afternoon

Three horses from the ITV4 action to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

(2.05 Wolverhampton)

The Karl Burke-trained five-year-old was a major improver through the first half of the turf season last year and it would be no shock if he can plunder the Lincoln Trial before a tilt at the big one at Doncaster in a few weeks time. He improved 17lb in the ratings with four successes last year, including three in his last four starts, and was last seen winning a competitive mile handicap at York in July. That form has been significantly boosted since with the second, Blue For You, winning a heritage handicap at the Ebor meeting and while he is 5lb higher and returns after 245 days off, he is a winner on the all-weather and has ran well after an absence before.

(2.25 Sandown)

Just shy of the very best juveniles last season, the Paul Nicholls-trained five-year-old looks like he will be greatly suited to the testing conditions the Imperial Cup will provide, should Sandown pass its morning inspection. A 17-length winner on soft ground at Kempton on his British debut in December 2021, he struggled on quicker ground in two starts subsequently, but took the eye when a staying on second over course-and-distance on soft ground on his seasonal return in January. He is only up 1lb for that and his trainer had previously stated in the Racing Post Cheltenham Festival stable tour that this would be his primary target, and the heavy ground should be of no issue.

(2.40 Wolverhampton)

The Ralph Beckett-trained four-year-old is the class act of the field and should be too much for his opposition even if slightly below his best form in the Listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes. A dual Group 1 winner as a juvenile, he did not win last term, but finished third in the Greenham Stakes before getting four and a quarter lengths to superstar Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. While he has not been seen since, he does not have to carry a Group 1 penalty for his top-level successes in this and is ridden by the in-form Rossa Ryan, who is currently operating at a 26 per cent strike-rate.

