Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Plumpton, Windsor and Wolverhampton on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Astronomica 3.55 Windsor

Progressed well this year, with two soft-ground wins to her name (one over C&D), and showed this mark is within range last time, when drying conditions wouldn't have been ideal; warrants respect.

Small Bad Bob 4.15 Plumpton

Won over fences here for Paul Henderson in May and probably bumped into an improver when second over hurdles at Fontwell (2m1f, good) on recent stable debut; remains on a good mark; high on the list.

Andromedas Kingdom 4.25 Windsor

Made her breakthrough at the 16th attempt when landing a classified event in the mud at Beverley (8.4f) last month; up 2lb back in a handicap but her confidence should be boosted after that success and she's not been with Mick Appleby for long; key player.

Fast Affair 7.10 Wolverhampton

Six-race maiden who seemed to improve for the fitting of cheekpieces when second of 11 at Southwell (1m, Tapeta) 13 days ago; finished over 4l behind the winner there, but that rival has since followed up in equally emphatic fashion; high on the list from the same mark.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

