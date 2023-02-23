Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle on Thursday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Qaasid 5.00 Newcastle
2-3 since returning in December, including a win over C&D last time. He has a good attitude.
Piffle 6.00 Newcastle
Just 2lb higher than when getting the better of two last-time-out winners at Wolverhampton 16 days ago.
Beneficiary 7.00 Newcastle
Didn't take the bend too well at Chelmsford last time but he showed consistent form on straight tracks on Tapeta for his former trainer Karl Burke.
Kraken Power 8.00 Newcastle
Won twice here last month and failed by only a nose to get up at this venue on Monday.
