Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening . . .

5.00 Newcastle

Unexposed filly who was beaten a length by Buxted Too over C&D last time and is 5lb better off

6.00 Newcastle

Comes here on an upward curve and is taken to go one better than when an excellent second over C&D last time

7.00 Newcastle

Last year's winner who looked right back to his best when scoring over C&D last time

8.00 Newcastle

Ex-Irish winner who was just edged out over C&D last week and can go one better

