Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle on Friday evening
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
St Andrew's Castle 6.15 Newcastle
Can follow up his recent course-and-distance success
Atlantic Heart 7.15 Newcastle
Posted a promising effort last time
Mighty Power 7.45 Newcastle
Last-time-out winner who is more appealing than many
Elzaal 8.15 Newcastle
He is taken to enhance his good recent strike-rate
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 24 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 24 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement