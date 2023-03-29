Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle, Market Rasen and Lingfield on Wednesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Pipers Cross 1.15 Newcastle
Looks the way to go following her strong finish over this sort of trip on heavy ground 13 days ago
Grandads Cottage 2.35 Market Rasen
Two good chasing attempts since returning from a long absence and he's a leading contender
Halondo 3.45 Market Rasen
Romped home on recent course handicap debut and has strong claims
Goldsmith 5.00 Lingfield
Taken to maintain his excellent recent form and complete a C&D hat-trick
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 29 March 2023Last updated 08:00, 29 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement