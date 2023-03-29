Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle, Market Rasen and Lingfield on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

1.15 Newcastle

Looks the way to go following her strong finish over this sort of trip on heavy ground 13 days ago

2.35 Market Rasen

Two good chasing attempts since returning from a long absence and he's a leading contender

3.45 Market Rasen

Romped home on recent course handicap debut and has strong claims

5.00 Lingfield

Taken to maintain his excellent recent form and complete a C&D hat-trick

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.