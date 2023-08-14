Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Nottingham on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

Purple Poppy 2.50 Lingfield
Game mare who holds very solid claims on 2023 form

Desert Falcon 3.50 Lingfield
Prescott improver who could well run up a sequence

Quantum Leap 4.00 Nottingham
Has a decent future ahead of him in staying handicaps

Northern Spirit 4.30 Nottingham
Form of latest effort was boosted at the Shergar Cup last Saturday

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 15 August 2023Last updated 08:00, 15 August 2023
