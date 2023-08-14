Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Nottingham on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .
Purple Poppy 2.50 Lingfield
Game mare who holds very solid claims on 2023 form
Desert Falcon 3.50 Lingfield
Prescott improver who could well run up a sequence
Quantum Leap 4.00 Nottingham
Has a decent future ahead of him in staying handicaps
Northern Spirit 4.30 Nottingham
Form of latest effort was boosted at the Shergar Cup last Saturday
