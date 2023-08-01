Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Leicester and Sandown on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Monte Linas 5.52 Sandown
Unexposed at 1m and can follow up his York success

Look Back Smiling 6.02 Leicester
Worth another chance as things didn't go his way last time

Alhambra Palace 7.27 Sandown
Can defy a penalty for last week's impressive Ascot win

Bashful 8.12 Leicester
More solid than most and can complete a four-timer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 2 August 2023Last updated 11:00, 2 August 2023
