Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Leicester and Sandown on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Monte Linas 5.52 Sandown
Unexposed at 1m and can follow up his York success
Look Back Smiling 6.02 Leicester
Worth another chance as things didn't go his way last time
Alhambra Palace 7.27 Sandown
Can defy a penalty for last week's impressive Ascot win
Bashful 8.12 Leicester
More solid than most and can complete a four-timer
