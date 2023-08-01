Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Leicester and Sandown on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Monte Linas 5.52 Sandown

Unexposed at 1m and can follow up his York success

Look Back Smiling 6.02 Leicester

Worth another chance as things didn't go his way last time

Alhambra Palace 7.27 Sandown

Can defy a penalty for last week's impressive Ascot win

Bashful 8.12 Leicester

More solid than most and can complete a four-timer

