Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Cailin Saoirse 4.05 Kempton
Has won three of her last five starts and hit a clear personal best at Southwell last time
The X O 4.35 Kempton
Looked value for a lot more than the bare winning margin at Southwell last month
Duty Of Care 5.05 Kempton
Scored over C&D when last seen and remains highly unexposed at 2m
Dark Side Thunder 5.35 Kempton
Nicely treated back at the scene of his last success and is bred to improve his tally
Published on 8 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 8 March 2023
