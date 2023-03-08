Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

4.05 Kempton

Has won three of her last five starts and hit a clear personal best at Southwell last time

4.35 Kempton

Looked value for a lot more than the bare winning margin at Southwell last month

5.05 Kempton

Scored over C&D when last seen and remains highly unexposed at 2m

5.35 Kempton

Nicely treated back at the scene of his last success and is bred to improve his tally

