Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .
Icy Dip 6.30 Kempton
A decisive scorer in November and can make a successful handicap debut
Oriental Spirit 7.00 Kempton
His two AW runs last summer read much better than anything he has achieved on turf
Rocking Ends 7.30 Kempton
Useful on his day and he can take advantage of this drop in class
Dulcet Spirit 8.00 Kempton
Still has potential for her current yard and a strongly run race over this trip could spark further improvement
Published on 19 April 2023Last updated 11:00, 19 April 2023
