TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton and Wolverhampton on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

Apollo's Angel 2.45 Kempton
Looks worth another go at 1m after seeming to find 1m2f too far on her handicap debut

Carlton And Co 4.10 Wolverhampton
Was having her first attempt in a 7f AW handicap when winning at Newcastle and is still well treated despite going back up 3lb

Mildyjama 4.30 Kempton
Heading in the right direction and looks sure to be suited by the step up in trip

Bodygroove 5.00 Kempton
Much his best effort when upped to 1m6f at Wolverhampton last time and has further improvement to come

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 14 August 2023Last updated 08:00, 14 August 2023
