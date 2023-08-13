Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton and Wolverhampton on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

Apollo's Angel 2.45 Kempton

Looks worth another go at 1m after seeming to find 1m2f too far on her handicap debut

Carlton And Co 4.10 Wolverhampton

Was having her first attempt in a 7f AW handicap when winning at Newcastle and is still well treated despite going back up 3lb

Mildyjama 4.30 Kempton

Heading in the right direction and looks sure to be suited by the step up in trip

Bodygroove 5.00 Kempton

Much his best effort when upped to 1m6f at Wolverhampton last time and has further improvement to come

