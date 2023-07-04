Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Hamilton and Brighton on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Austrian Theory 3.17 Hamilton

If he is allowed his own way in front as he was at Epsom last month, he should take all the beating.

Gatwick Kitten 3.57 Brighton

Having returned to form with a win at Yarmouth on Friday, this dual course winner has a good opportunity to go in again.

Red Allure 4.52 Hamilton

Twice a winner over C&D last summer, she retains her ability and starts out for another new yard off a handy mark.

No Turning Back 5.02 Brighton

Lightly raced. Her C&D second in the spring reads well and her yard could hardly be in better form.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.