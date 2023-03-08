Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Fontwell and Lingfield on Wednesday

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.30 Lingfield

Hat-trick seeker who looks the type to go on improving for Kevin Philippart De Foy

3.00 Lingfield

Conditions are ideal and Bascinet and Cheng Gong could ensure she gets a good pace to aim at

3.10 Fontwell

Came good with an easy win at Catterick last week and is a major player again under a penalty

2.40 Fontwell

Runner-up over 2m6f-3m in four of her last five starts and may now go one better

