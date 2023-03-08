Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Fontwell and Lingfield on Wednesday

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Tudor 2.30 Lingfield
Hat-trick seeker who looks the type to go on improving for Kevin Philippart De Foy

Anisoptera 3.00 Lingfield
Conditions are ideal and Bascinet and Cheng Gong could ensure she gets a good pace to aim at

Lifetime Legend 3.10 Fontwell
Came good with an easy win at Catterick last week and is a major player again under a penalty

Shesupincourt  2.40 Fontwell 

Runner-up over 2m6f-3m in four of her last five starts and may now go one better

Published on 8 March 2023Last updated 08:17, 8 March 2023
icon
