Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chepstow and Ludlow on Thursday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Stellar Stream 2.35 Chepstow
Point winner who was an emphatic winner of his second hurdle and is open to plenty of improvement now handicapping
Fire Dancer 3.00 Ludlow
Gave the impression he was well handicapped when winning here on British debut and a subsequent defeat came in a much tougher race
Don Herbager 3.10 Chepstow
Hasn't had his conditions for much of the winter but is a stout stayer who will relish the return to testing ground
Amrons Sage 5.20 Ludlow
Has potential and although a lot went wrong on his handicap debut at Sandown he is worth another chance off what looks a good mark
