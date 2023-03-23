Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chepstow and Ludlow on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Stellar Stream 2.35 Chepstow
Point winner who was an emphatic winner of his second hurdle and is open to plenty of improvement now handicapping

Fire Dancer 3.00 Ludlow
Gave the impression he was well handicapped when winning here on British debut and a subsequent defeat came in a much tougher race

Don Herbager 3.10 Chepstow
Hasn't had his conditions for much of the winter but is a stout stayer who will relish the return to testing ground

Amrons Sage 5.20 Ludlow
Has potential and although a lot went wrong on his handicap debut at Sandown he is worth another chance off what looks a good mark

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 23 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 23 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips