TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford on Saturday

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Tiger Crusade 6.30 Chelmsford
2-3 so far this year and should get the strong pace he needs

Barging Thru 7.00 Chelmsford
Back off his last winning mark and his latest fourth at Wolverhampton has since been franked by the first two

May Remain 7.30 Chelmsford
Only just caught at Kempton and is a big player if he can repeat that form back in a handicap

Giorgio Vasari 8.30 Chelmsford
Has form figures of 12232463 since returning from a break in December and holds solid claims

Published on 11 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 11 March 2023
