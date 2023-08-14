Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford and Newcastle on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .
Mayfair Gold 7.15 Chelmsford
Has a solid record over C&D and latest effort is strong form
Reflex 7.30 Newcastle
Posted an improved effort switched to AW last month
Speed Dial Baileys 8.15 Chelmsford
Last-time-out scorer who is open to further progress on AW
Dalton Lane 9.00 Newcastle
Interesting returned to this venue on handicap debut
Read this next:
Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.