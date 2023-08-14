Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford and Newcastle on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

Mayfair Gold 7.15 Chelmsford

Has a solid record over C&D and latest effort is strong form

Reflex 7.30 Newcastle

Posted an improved effort switched to AW last month

Speed Dial Baileys 8.15 Chelmsford

Last-time-out scorer who is open to further progress on AW

Dalton Lane 9.00 Newcastle

Interesting returned to this venue on handicap debut

