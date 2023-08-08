Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Brighton, Bath and Pontefract on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

Jenever 2.40 Bath

Shown steady improvement this year and went down only narrowly to a subsequent winner at Doncaster in July

King Of Tonga 4.50 Pontefract

Has a fine record here and has a good weights chance with his main rival on their Beverley run last week

Haaf A Diamond 5.15 Bath

Still has potential after just six starts and lost out only to a major improver at Leicester last time

Optiva Star 5.30 Brighton

Hasn't had the best of luck on occasions this year but his recent second at Epsom suggests his turn is near

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.