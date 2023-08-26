Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Tanmawwy 2.25 Goodwood

Better than ever when comfortably seeing off seven rivals at Windsor last month (6f, good to firm); Stewards' Cup run doesn't need much forgiving given conditions and he's a strong candidate.

Baileys Khelstar 4.00 Beverley

Progressive; won over 1m4f here in July (good to firm), and decent efforts since, last time finishing runner-up at Ripon (1m4f, soft); may improve again on first run at this trip and is one with a chance.

Royal Dubai 4.20 Yarmouth

First and nowhere in two runs in Dubai during the winter; first (novice) and second (handicap) on his first starts for this yard before going down by three and a half lengths in a mile handicap at Newmarket's July meeting; gets in here off the same mark and there's plenty of positive pointers from his pedigree to suggest this longer trip can bring him on some more.

Goblet Of Fire 5.10 Beverley

In decent form with wins at Hamilton in June (1m1f, good) and Yarmouth in July (1m2f, good to firm); creditable run off this mark over 11.5f at Windsor last time (good); major contender.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

