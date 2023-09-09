Seven key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

It is a day of top-class racing on either side of the Irish Sea and we have dug deep into the Racing Post database to boost your punting with some statistical clues.

Leopardstown

Jim Bolger is 2-3 with recruits from other stables and Bold Approach will run for him in the 1m5f handicap (5.05). The gelding was last of 18 when beaten at 100-1 at the Curragh last time out for Brendan Duke.

Bold Approach 17:05 Leopardstown Jky: Rory Cleary Tnr: J S Bolger

Haydock

Ed Bethell and Callum Rodriguez are a duo worth watching at Haydock, with the pair boasting a 44 per cent strike-rate when teaming up at the track. They will join forces in the Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup (3.35) with Regional, a winner for the combination at Haydock in June, and Point Lynas in the Superior Mile (1.50 ).

Point Lynas 13:50 Haydock Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell Regional 15:35 Haydock Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Kempton

Sahara Kitten in the 1m nursery (2.50 ) is James Tate's only runner on the day and is of particular interest given his trainer wins with one in five of his handicap debutants (25-126).

Sahara Kitten 14:50 Kempton (A.W) Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: James Tate

Ascot

Daniel and Claire Kubler boast a 26 per cent strike-rate with horses making their debut for the yard. Mine's A Double is introduced by the Lambourn trainers in the 5f handicap (5.30 ) after departing Clive Cox. The five-year-old won this race in 2021.

Mine's A Double 17:30 Ascot Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Thirsk

Charlie Hills is 3-7 in the last five seasons when sending horses to Thirsk and his strike-rate there is better than anywhere else in Britain in that period. Vaynor will be his sole representative at the Yorkshire track on Saturday in the 1m4f handicap (5.35). He won two races at the back end of last season.

Vaynor 17:35 Thirsk Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Charles Hills

Stratford

Bradley Harris has a remarkable 57 per cent strike-rate (8-14, +£31.20) when riding at Stratford and takes two rides at the course. Ginistrelli steps down in grade for the 2m2½f selling handicap hurdle (2.30 ) before Bradford Lady features in the 2m½f bumper (5.20 ).

Ginistrelli 14:30 Stratford Jky: Bradley Harris (3lb) Tnr: Milton Harris Bradford Lady 17:20 Stratford Jky: Bradley Harris (5lb) Tnr: Milton Harris

Wolverhampton

George Scott's strike-rate rises from 12 per cent to 21 per cent with horses running within seven days of a win. He is hoping Lieutenant Rascal can back up Sunday's comfortable success at Brighton in the 5f novice stakes (6.30), with Billy Loughnane booked to ride.

Lieutenant Rascal 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb) Tnr: George Scott

