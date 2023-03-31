Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster



3.35 Doncaster

Jimi Hendrix was tackling much better races than this race's two favourites last year and performed well in the early part of the season, winning at Haydock, running third despite being too keen in front in the Britannia at Royal Ascot, and then winning a decent race at Newmarket's July festival.

He was considered good enough to be sent off at single figures for the Golden Mile at Goodwood (despite a poor draw in 21) and the Cambridgeshire, and while he didn't perform in those, this time of the season may be when to catch him.

His best form is on quicker ground, but he won his maiden on soft at Doncaster as a juvenile, and Ralph Beckett, whose only previous runner in the Lincoln (Mitchum Swagger) finished third, is on record as saying he thinks he could do with a bit of cut in the ground.

This has been the target since he was gelded in October, and he has been quite well backed in recent weeks.

Jimi Hendrix 15:35 Doncaster

