Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £250k guaranteed pool

Placepot punters at Sandown have a competitive card to deal with and arguably one of the toughest heats is the opening sprint (1.50).

Get Ahead is the main fancy, although that may change if there is plenty of rain. That said, the race is not exactly full of soft-ground performers if it does. Marshman was behind her in France and is worse off at the weights, but he could get on to the far rail, so is the second choice.

The following handicap (2.25) is also tough, but Ouzo , third in the race last year off the same mark and sixth in the Hunt Cup, should be a player.

It needs some coverage, though, and Hunt Cup flop Perotto goes in because he's better than he showed at Ascot, while Positive's run in the same race can be marked up given where he raced down the middle.

The Distaff could prove far more open than the betting suggests and the two I like are Bridestones , who was very badly hampered at Ascot, and Maggie's Way , who has a lot to find but looked considerably better than her rating suggests last time.

We'll play it safe with the big two in the Eclipse (3.40), Emily Upjohn and Paddington, but the next (4.15) is going to need a bit of coverage.

The over-priced one to my eyes is Moktasaab , who has the same chance on York running as favourite Majestic, but is four times the price after a poor all-weather run last time.

He goes in, as does Lord Protector , who was just beaten by Paradias here last time, but has a much better draw than that one now, and Tregony , who shaped as if there was more to come with a fine fourth on his reappearance.

That just leaves a 7f handicap (4.50) in which I'm going to bank on New Business . He seemed to appreciate the drop back to this trip when off the mark at Kempton, and looks to have got in on a very fair mark.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.50

8 Marshman

9 Get Ahead

2.25

8 Ouzo

9 Perotto

3.00

3 Bridestones

8 Maggie's Way

3.40

3 Emily Upjohn

4 Paddington

4.15

5 Lord Protector

7 Moktasaab

8 Tregony

4.50

4 New Business

2x2x2x2x3x1= 48 lines

