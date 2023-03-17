Racing Post logo
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Kempton

Mister Fisher
2.40 Kempton

The mercurial Mister Fisher returns from an 81-day break and wind surgery at Kempton to run in what is possibly the worst race he has contested for three years off the lowest mark he has had for three years.

He may well have completely gone at the game, but is surely worth giving one more chance in the Virgin Bet Fives Handicap Chase (2.40) as he's 3-5 at the track and his defeats came in the Grade 2 .Desert Orchid Chase over 2m, which is too short for him, and the 2021 King George, which was too far as well as too classy.

He was rated 160 when beating Eldorado Allen in a Grade 2 here just over a year ago, and must have a right chance off just 146 here if the wind op has worked.

Jky: Nico de Boinville (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Published on 17 March 2023Last updated 19:23, 17 March 2023
