Paul Kealy's play of the day on Thursday was a winner - find out his best Friday bet at Doncaster

Francis Meynell

2.25 Doncaster

Michael O'Callaghan does pretty well with his two-year-olds in Britain and his last four juveniles at this meeting have included a second and a third in the Champagne Stakes and a third in this race.

He won the Molecomb with a once-raced juvenile in 2020, so can certainly get them primed for a big run when stepping up quickly in class, and there was a lot to like about Francis Meynell's debut success at Navan a couple of weeks ago.

A son of Blue Point out of a mare who has produced loads of winners (some on soft ground), Francis Meynell made all at Navan and was never seriously threatened. He was beating a stack of rivals with experience, including third-placed Tourist (beaten just under a length), who on his previous two runs had been a highly creditable second to Johannes Brahms and River Tiber.

Francis Meynell needs to improve on the bare form, but there is plenty of hope that he will as the first run of his life was better than the first run of all his rivals on RPRs, and the fact O'Callaghan mentioned this race straight afterwards is a good sign the trainer knows what he's got.

