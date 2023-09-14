Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Newmarket nap

Fool's Gold ( 2.25 Doncaster)

Has plenty of speed and fancied to handle the drop back to 5f after his win at Windsor last time.

David Milnes

Handicappers' nap

Succession (5.20 Doncaster)

Progressive juvenile for trainer Clive Cox and shaped well when second on his nursery debut, despite showing signs of inexperience. May do better still and looks well treated racing off the same mark as last time.

Matt Gardner

The Punt nap

Coltrane (3.00 Doncaster)

Beat Trueshan when landing this Group 2 contest last year and arrives in form for Andrew Balding after last month's Lonsdale Cup win.

Charlie Huggins

Coltrane 15:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Eyecatcher

Succession (5.20 Doncaster)

Well in at the weights here following a good run at Wolverhampton on his handicap debut. Rossa Ryan's mount still looked green that day and is open to plenty more improvement.

Steffan Edwards

Speed figures

Real Dream (3.35 Doncaster)

Below par in the Ebor but scored decisively at Ascot on his previous start and can shrug off top weight.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

Flower Of Dubai (4.10 Doncaster)

Yet to win on the turf but showed promise in her only run over 1m4f on the surface, which was at this track. Her last win came over this trip and the booking of the red-hot William Buick for the first time could bring about the necessary improvement.

Jamie Griffith

Flower Of Dubai 16:10 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's action

