Newmarket Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders tries to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool

A fascinating card kicks off Newmarket's three-day Craven meeting, but there is no form to go off in the 5f two-year-old novice (1.20), the opening leg of the Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot.

We'll have to assess the race on breeding, and Bretton Wood stands out as a daughter of Frankel, out of Pretty Pollyanna. There is plenty of class and precociousness in Sabrimento 's pedigree as well.

Plenty of old friends line up in the 5f handicap (1.50). Lethal Nymph and Isle Of Lismore shaped well on the all-weather last time. Spring Bloom was a bit unlucky in this contest last year and also goes in.

I can see lightly raced, well-bred sorts Break The Bank and Grand Karat rating much higher later in the season. They appeal most in the mile handicap (2.20) for three-year-olds.

The equivalent race for older horses (2.55) is tougher. Benacre is going to collect one of these sooner or later. A gelding operation could help Bodorgan and Light Speed 's early price underestimates his chance back down in trip.

Boiling Point is banker material in the conditions race (3.30) after a superb effort in defeat behind a top-notcher over course and distance in September.

Creative Story and Kikkuli produced nice debut efforts and are bred in the purple, so look logical fits for the 7f maiden (4.05).

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.20

3 Bretton Wood

6 Sabrimento

1.50

8 Lethal Nymph

11 Isle Of Lismore

12 Spring Bloom

2.20

8 Break The Bank

9 Grand Karat

2.55

9 Benacre

15 Light Speed

17 Bodorgan

3.30

2 Boiling Point

4.05

1 Creative Story

4 Kikkuli

2 x 3 x 2 x 3 x 1 x 2 = 72 lines

