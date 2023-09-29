Newmarket Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up a £150,000 guarantee on Cambridgeshire day at Newmarket and it’s worth going for an upset in the opening Royal Lodge (1.50) as I’m not sold on the favourites. Ghostwriter won in a quick time at Ascot and goes in alongside the experienced Al Musmak.

With Relief Rally out of the Cheveley Park (2.25) there could be an upset and Porta Fortuna fits the bill after being placed in Group 1s on her last two starts. The following Middle Park (3.00) is also a good chance to bank on Vandeek.

The bet365 Cambridgeshire (3.40) won’t be easy to negotiate with 34 runners going to post and four places on offer. Killybegs Warrior and Liberty Lane are my two against the field.

There isn’t a lot of form to go on in the 7f fillies’ maiden (4.15) and that makes it difficult. Strutting is the experienced one to include, but newcomers Mallavelly and Topanga go in.

The 7f fillies’ nursery (4.50) is easier and Falling For You and Key To Cotai look promising. Key To Cotai, in particular, has a solid level of form and experience to boot.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.50

2 Al Musmak

7 Ghostwriter

2.25

7 Porta Fortuna

3.00

9 Vandeek

3.40

9 Killybegs Warrior

12 Liberty Lane

4.15

10 Mallavelly

18 Strutting

19 Topanga

4.50

3 Falling For You

5 Key To Cotai

2x1x1x2x3x2 = 24 lines

