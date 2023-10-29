Newcastle Placepot tips: Richard Birch has three bankers in his perm for the all-weather card

Placepot players must crack the first six races at Newcastle to land the £50,000 guarantee.

Valley Of Flowers , who has improved enormously this autumn, looks high in the weights on first glance but her strong-running style means she will be hard to keep out of the first three in leg one (4.15).

Shifter , a dual winner this year over shorter trips, promises to stay this 1m4½f trip and is interesting off bottom weight.

Completed boasts the best form in leg two (4.50), while Cheshire Dancer seems sure to go close in leg three (5.25).

Amayretto is a filly to keep firmly on side and moved through most of her last run at Nottingham as though she remains ahead of the handicapper.

The return to Newcastle, where she finished second to Korroor last month, should prove no inconvenience and she makes plenty of appeal in leg four (6.00).

Havana Rose is another two-year-old going the right way and should run a big race in the penultimate leg (6.30), a comment which also applies to Blue Storm .

Spirit Of Bowland will prove popular in leg six (7.00), with Girl From Italy a solid back-up option at a track she likes.

Newcastle Placepot perm

4.15

5 Valley Of Flowers

11 Shifter

4.50

10 Completed

5.25

1 Cheshire Dancer

6.00

7 Amayretto

6.30

4 Blue Storm

7 Havana Rose

7.00

2 Spirit Of Bowland

10 Girl From Italy

2x1x1x1x2x2 = 8 lines

