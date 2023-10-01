Newcastle Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at £50,000 guarantee

The £50,000 Placepot guarantee is in operation for what looks a hugely competitive Newcastle card.

Course-and-distance winner Verona Star , who makes the long trip north for Archie Watson, should run well in leg one (5.00) under Taylor Fisher.

The well-handicapped Lion’s Dream , now 11lb lower than when second over the track and trip in February, provides insurance.

With Brian Ellison’s team in top form, Oscar Doodle is of significant interest in leg two (5.30).

The Tristan Davidson-trained Spirit Of Ash , who boasts form figures of 112 over course and distance, seems sure to run a big race too.

Concorde , winner of four of his last six starts, remains on an upward curve and can take off once again in leg three (6.00), while it could pay to include two of the four runners, Placeholder and the thoroughly unexposed Gregorina , in a trappy-looking leg four (6.30).

Tropical Air , successful at Lingfield and Wolverhampton in recent weeks, may complete a hat-trick in leg five (7.00), with the frustrating Jojo Rabbit , who could be suited by the return to an all-weather surface, and Rodborough the selections in leg six (7.30).

Newcastle Placepot perm

5.00

9 Verona Star

11 Lion’s Dream

5.30

10 Oscar Doodle

12 Spirit Of Ash

6.00

4 Concorde

6.30

2 Placeholder

3 Gregorina

7.00

1 Tropical Air

7.30

6 Jojo Rabbit

8 Rodborough

2x2x1x2x1x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.