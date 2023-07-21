Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £250,000 guaranteed pool

There's very little form to go on in Newbury's opener (1.15) but Savvy Kingdom showed a fair bit on his debut and Sean Woods has given him a Gimrcrack entry, so he's first on the list for the Placepot.

Infinity Blue is by far the most expensive purchase in the line-up, but the dam has produced little of note so far, so Sketch , representing the stable that won this with their only previous runner in 2019, is the second choice instead.

The next (1.50) is tricky as it features a short-priced favourite whose form on his first run for more than a year three weeks ago would barely be good enough to win a seller yet alone a Listed race.

Al Aasy has much better form from the past but can't be trusted and is not really a 1m2f performer, so the two are Highland Avenue , who has been solid this season, and Dancing Magic , who shaped a bit better than the bare result in the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot.

Euchen Glen is an outsider worth including in the third (2.25), although it is hard to leave out Nathanael Greene , who was such an eyecatcher in the Northumberland Plate.

Commanche Falls is quite a strong fancy in the next (3.00) but it is 9-2 the field, so it makes sense to add another, with Ehraz , who went so close to beating Tiber Flow here last season, the suggestion.

I like to have at least one banker in the Placepot and Relief Rally (3.35) ought to be it. Every winner in the past ten years has been drawn in double figures, so she is in the right place in 18 and easily has the best form.

The final leg (4.10) is another tricky novice, but Mr Wonderful was a lot better than the bare result on his debut nine days ago and is first on the list for Richard Hannon, while Brunel Nation was expensive at the breeze-ups and represents a stable in excellent form.

Newbury Placepot perm

1.15

11 Savvy Kingdom

12 Sketch

1.50

3 Highland Avenue

5 Dancing Magic

2.25

2 Euchen Glen

11 Nathanael Greene

3.00

3 Commanche Falls

5 Ehraz

3.35

5 Relief Rally

4.10

3 Brunel Nation

11 Mr Wonderful

2x2x2x2x1x2 = 32 lines

