Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

4.00: Heroism

Buccabay has one of these in him for sure but the same comment applies to Heroism, who was getting closer in handicaps before perhaps blunted by the softish ground at Windsor. The others will need to run better than on their latest starts to get in the mix. Alistair Jones

Carlisle

5.00: William Dewhirst

B Associates has nothing to prove at this venue having won three times around here, but soft ground would pose a question. Naval Academy could go well if building on his promising stable debut here three weeks ago, while confidence in the market behind the returning Alexa's Princess should be heeded. The choice, though, is William Dewhirst who would be in his element if the ground is testing and has been shaping as though this step up to 7f will be right up his street. David Bellingham

Kempton

8.30: Silver Nightfall

Top of the list is Silver Nightfall, who has form figures of 122131 on AW and really kicked on again with her smooth success over C&D two weeks ago. Open Champion turned things around with his rallying second here last month and he's feared most ahead of the unexposed Mordor, who looks interesting on his handicap debut. David Moon

Punchestown

4.05: Angelic Appeal

Quite a competitive handicap. Everylittlestep is an apt starting point but preference is for Angelic Appeal, the form of whose recent Curragh win has been boosted since. Bambeano and Independent Expert are closely matched, while Star Galaxy is a potential improver on handicap debut. Alan Hewison

Southwell

6.45: Dionysian

All the signs look good for Dionysian, who remains an unexposed sort on AW and is very interesting off his current mark back over 1m. Tosen Wish, whose latest effort was given a good boost last Saturday, is feared most ahead of Hat Toss, Billy Mill and Baltimore Boy. Steve Boow

Tramore

4.50: The Last Mardi

A 125-rated hurdler, The Last Mardi has run with credit in the 1m4f Galway festival amateur maiden for the last two years. This trip will suit better, so he can win in this sphere. Uxmal, Stole The Fire and Rotten Row will ensure that he doesn't get anything easy. Tyrone Molloy

Uttoxeter

5.20: Horizon D'Or

A much-improved performer since upped to staying trips for his new stable last month, Horizon D'Or is taken to overcome a recent 10lb rise and complete a quick double. Jack The Farmer and Sunshine Girl (preferred in that order) both seem likely to be involved too, while Mactavish hasn't been with his new stable long and is a more speculative option to consider. Chris Wilson

