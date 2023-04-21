Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

4.10:

Having bolted up at Market Rasen 12 days ago, SNOWY CLOUDS is well treated under a 7lb penalty and this highly progressive 7yo is taken to make it 4-5 over fences. This is likely to take a lot more winning, however, and the very lightly raced One Mill Harbour could be a big danger having won on last month's chase debut at Newcastle. Champ De Gane and Great Heart'Jac could also be involved.

Ben Hutton

Bath

6.25:

Successful first time out as a 3yo and again in this race last spring, WHITE LAVENDER is the one to beat, having closed out 2022 with a near-miss in the Prix De L'Abbaye. Group 1 regular Happy Romance is drawn wide on this first crack at 5f in almost two years and Get Ahead, who goes well fresh and finished third to White Lavender 12 months ago, may give the selection most to think about.

Graham Wheldon

Exeter

6.05:

This is not the penalty kick it might first appear for Gabriel's Getaway (second best), despite the 9lb rise for his last-time Lingfield win looking lenient. DINO VELVET and Rakhine State have something to offer off career-low marks, so long as conditions don't ride too soft, and the selection is a more proven quantity around galloping tracks than his younger rival. Paddy's Poem still has plenty of historical wriggle room off his re-raised mark.

Jeremy Grayson

Fontwell

3.20:

Preference is for the lightly raced 7yo MULLINAREE, who justified support with a brave win over C&D last month and is only 2lb higher in his follow-up bid. Neil Mulholland's generally progressive 5yo Ike Sport looks the main danger, although Pearly Island has won two of his last four starts and he could kick on again on this drop back in grade. The other one on the shortlist is the returning Salley Gardens, who is on a good mark on his switch back to hurdling.

David Moon

Newbury

3.50:

This field is packed with interest but NOVEL LEGEND is one of only three who have been seen in recent action and that was another improved performance, adding a 2m AW win to the advances he made on good to soft last autumn. There was so much to like about Vino Victrix last term that he may be the main danger, with Call My Bluff another serious proposition given the form of his stable.

Richard Austen

Cork

4.18:

Maiden winners Bertinelli and Lark in The Mornin are open to any amount of improvement but ALDER, third to Guineas/Derby favourite Auguste Rodin in a Group 2 last term, sets the bar quite high.

Mark Nunan

Kilbeggan

5.10:

Fameaftertheglory has the ability to take this but his losing run is a concern, so preference is for the less exposed ZAIDI, who ran a fine race at Fairyhouse on hurdling debut and can improve enough to score. Arcland and Ostend can run well.

Tyrone Molloy

