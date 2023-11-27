Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Kempton
3.05: Thelasthighking
Having posted a good effort here on his seasonal debut and with further progress a possibility, Thelasthighking (nap) holds particularly strong claims. Our Jet (second choice) and Gloire D'Athon would be interesting granted good ground, while chase debut Mullinaree has possibilities back at handicap level.
Steve Boow
Ludlow
1.05: Breaking Cover
Irish raider Alphonse Le Grande was a promising third in a Sligo handicap in June and is respected on his reappearance. Last spring's Fakenham winner Jubilee Gold needs a close look on his comeback, while Little Pi and Captain Attridge also enter the reckoning. However, the vote goes to Anthony Honeyball's unexposed five-year-old Breaking Cover (nap), who was a clear second in a Taunton novice 11 days ago and is an interesting contender on his handicap debut.
David Moon
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Kempton Placepot picks: Richard Birch guides you through the £50,000 guarantee
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kempton on Monday afternoon
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Kempton Placepot picks: Richard Birch guides you through the £50,000 guarantee
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kempton on Monday afternoon
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday