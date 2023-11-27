Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Kempton

3.05: Thelasthighking

Having posted a good effort here on his seasonal debut and with further progress a possibility, Thelasthighking (nap) holds particularly strong claims. Our Jet (second choice) and Gloire D'Athon would be interesting granted good ground, while chase debut Mullinaree has possibilities back at handicap level.
Steve Boow

Thelasthighking15:05 Kempton
Jky: Jordan Nailor Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Ludlow

1.05: Breaking Cover

Irish raider Alphonse Le Grande was a promising third in a Sligo handicap in June and is respected on his reappearance. Last spring's Fakenham winner Jubilee Gold needs a close look on his comeback, while Little Pi and Captain Attridge also enter the reckoning. However, the vote goes to Anthony Honeyball's unexposed five-year-old Breaking Cover (nap), who was a clear second in a Taunton novice 11 days ago and is an interesting contender on his handicap debut.
David Moon

Breaking Cover13:05 Ludlow
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Anthony Honeyball
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 27 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 27 November 2023

