TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Newton Abbot

4.35: Sassified

It's reasonable to expect another good run from Vision Of Hope, while Getaway Tom drew nicely clear to open his account at Uttoxeter two months ago and is also respected. However, fair Flat racer Sassified (nap) got his act together over hurdles here last month and has plenty of scope to build on that performance.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Sassified16:35 Newton Abbot
View Racecard
Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Stratford

2.52: Saxon Queen

If there's one runner open to any improvement that horse is Saxon Queen (nap), who has returned from a long absence in good order. Classic Concorde will go well if backing up his latest effort and Bright Sunbird also makes the shortlist.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Saxon Queen14:52 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.  

Published on 23 July 2023Last updated 12:02, 23 July 2023
icon
