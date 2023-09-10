Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Curragh

5.10: Nikki Swango

A desperately disappointing contest for the prize-money and not many of these would be capable of winning even an ordinary maiden. Native American is one significant exception having bolted up in a York maiden on his sole start in May. He is a worthy favourite, but may find one too good in NIKKI SWANGO (nap), an improving filly who ran into a very good one at Cork last time and can land this.

Justin O'Hanlon

Nikki Swango 17:10 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: Miss Natalia Lupini

Fontwell

3.03: Cheltenam De Vaige

Fairlawn Flyer is still well handicapped after his recent Cartmel win but he made Sean Bowen work very hard there and the much faster ground here is probably not ideal. Preference is for CHELTENAM DE VAIGE (nap), who proved his wellbeing with an easy hurdle win 17 days ago and switches back to fences with conditions very much in his favour. Well-handicapped mare Organdi drops in grade today and is second choice.

Chris Wilson

Cheltenam De Vaige 15:03 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Mr Tom Broughton (7lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

York

3.50: Rage Of Bamby

Having posted a useful effort off top weight in a handicap at the Ebor festival, RAGE OF BAMBY (nap) holds solid claims returned to Listed level. She receives weight all round this time and, being a 3yo filly who retains low mileage, may be capable of further improvement. Emaraaty Ana, who has been placed in two Nunthorpes here, is feared most. Desert Cop, who may rate higher yet, is third choice.

Steve Boow

Rage Of Bamby 15:50 York View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

