Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Highfield Princess (2.55 Curragh)
Won this race last year and found only one too good in the Nunthorpe last time. The John Quinn-trained sprint star reversed the King's Stand form with Bradsell at York and should confirm that superiority here.
Charlie Huggins
Watch My Tracer (3.15 York)
Got bogged down on rain-softened ground on the July course last time and George Scott's juvenile should find this quicker going more his bag.
David Milnes
Squealer (4.55 York)
Course winner who proved better than ever when taking advantage of a drop in the weights at Doncaster last time. Still looks fairly treated and can go in again for trainer Nigel Tinkler.
Matt Gardner
Rage Of Bamby (3.50 York)
Eve Johnson Houghton's filly ran a big race here last time and looks up to this class.
Ron Wood
Tropical Island (3.15 York)
Just denied at Ripon last month. She earned respectable figures and may go one better.
Dave Edwards
Art Power (2.55 Curragh)
Has won on each of his four starts here including a couple of Group 2 successes and is more than capable of landing a Group 1 at his favourite track. Oisin Murphy, who steered him to one of those wins at the track in May is back on board.
Sam Hardy
