Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Highfield Princess (2.55 Curragh)

Won this race last year and found only one too good in the Nunthorpe last time. The John Quinn-trained sprint star reversed the King's Stand form with Bradsell at York and should confirm that superiority here.

Charlie Huggins

Highfield Princess 14:55 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

Newmarket nap

Watch My Tracer (3.15 York)

Got bogged down on rain-softened ground on the July course last time and George Scott's juvenile should find this quicker going more his bag.

David Milnes

Watch My Tracer 15:15 York View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Scott

Handicappers' nap

Squealer (4.55 York)

Course winner who proved better than ever when taking advantage of a drop in the weights at Doncaster last time. Still looks fairly treated and can go in again for trainer Nigel Tinkler.

Matt Gardner

Squealer 16:55 York View Racecard Jky: Alex Jary (5lb) Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Eyecatcher

Rage Of Bamby (3.50 York)

Eve Johnson Houghton's filly ran a big race here last time and looks up to this class.

Ron Wood

Rage Of Bamby 15:50 York View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Speed figures

Tropical Island (3.15 York)

Just denied at Ripon last month. She earned respectable figures and may go one better.

Dave Edwards

Tropical Island 15:15 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Richard Fahey

Dark horse

Art Power (2.55 Curragh)

Has won on each of his four starts here including a couple of Group 2 successes and is more than capable of landing a Group 1 at his favourite track. Oisin Murphy, who steered him to one of those wins at the track in May is back on board.

Sam Hardy

Art Power 14:55 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Tim Easterby

