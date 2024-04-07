Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Bath

5.55: Sarah's Verse

This may well be best left to SARAH'S VERSE (nap) staging the sort of revival which brought her wins at this meeting in 2021 and 2023, last year's having come on soft ground. She's one of the oldest in this party but has slipped to a good mark judged on lots of 2023 form. Four Adaay is feared most among the rest, ahead of Alafdhal.

Richard Austen

Sarah's Verse 17:55 Bath View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Ronald Harris

Carlisle

2.47: Netywell

Topweight NETYWELL (nap) thrived in the winter and he can exploit his class edge and make it four wins in a row. Trac won in good style at Newcastle three weeks ago and is second choice. C&D winner Travail D'Orfevre is next on the list ahead of another consistent sort in Heritier.

Ben Hutton

Netywell 14:47 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Patrick Wadge (3lb) Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Exeter

4.10: Donnacha

Bar his blip in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury, it's been a solid season for DONNACHA (nap) and both his pedigree and running style suggests that this stiffer stamina test should work in his favour. Imperial Saint is downgraded after running well at Newbury and he's second choice, though King Of The Lake is sure to be running on and the same will probably be true of Moorefields.

Alistair Jones

Donnacha 16:10 Exeter View Racecard Jky: James Davies Tnr: Nigel Hawke

Leopardstown

3.30: Illinois

This is a difficult task for Group 2 winner Deepone, having to give away 5lb to some very promising colts and ILLINOIS(nap) can be the one to take advantage. His third in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud is a similar level to the former's best RPR and he is proven on this ground also. Impressive course maiden winner Ocean Of Dreams is a fascinating runner.

Tyrone Molloy

Illinois 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

