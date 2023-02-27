Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

3.15:

Although Rowdy Rustler wasn't seen to best effect on heavy ground here last time he remains lightly raced and is a strong contender on his clear second at Newcastle in November. Confidence in Bobby Bow would be higher on slower ground but, nevertheless, he made a very promising chase debut last month and is respected. Gold Emery and Where's Hector also remain unexposed over fences.

Chris Wilson

Plumpton

3.00:

The solid option is Blame The Game, who so nearly completed his hat-trick in the Sussex National here four weeks ago. Fawsley Spirit could be the danger if returning to his Market Rasen form in first-time cheekpieces. Sublime Heights seems to respond well to new headgear so he's no certainty to again put his best foot forward.

Alistair Jones

Wolverhampton

8.30:

Most of these have something to prove on one count or another but Johnny Boom has won here in three of his last six starts and was a close second at Southwell ten days ago. This versatile 5yo is as good as ever and he's a major player again back at this track. Dual C&D winner Lexington Knight looks the main danger, although the unexposed handicap newcomer Boy About Town needs watching in the market on his reappearance.

David Moon

