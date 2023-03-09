Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Newcastle

6.45:

In a race where few arrive with compelling claims last-time-out course-and-distance scorers Eleven Eleven and King Carney rather stand out. The former has a good course record and that latest win has been franked by his closest pursuers so he's preferred.

Andrew Sheret

Eleven Eleven 18:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Southwell

3.35:

Win Win Power will be popular back at this track but there are interesting alternatives. Written Broadcast, Ebury, Velma and Seattle King (second choice) all have something to recommend them but Non Mollare has looked an improved mare of late and she can benefit from the return to a mile. The form of her latest Lingfield second has been franked since and that run was backed up by the clock.

Paul Smith

Non Mollare 15:35 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Wincanton

1.30:

This can go to Stormy Flight, who has really got his act together over fences in recent weeks and comes here after sauntering clear at Taunton 16 days ago. Windance was also a clearcut winner when last in action and, although the value of that form is open to question, he is feared most. Minella Buster will be dangerous is able to bounce back from his poor run here on Boxing Day.

Chris Wilson

Stormy Flight 13:30 Wincanton View Racecard

