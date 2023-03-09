Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Newcastle

6.45: Eleven Eleven

In a race where few arrive with compelling claims last-time-out course-and-distance scorers Eleven Eleven and King Carney rather stand out. The former has a good course record and that latest win has been franked by his closest pursuers so he's preferred.
Andrew Sheret

Silk
Eleven Eleven18:45 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Catton (5lb)Tnr: Jessica Macey

Southwell

3.35: Non Mollare

Win Win Power will be popular back at this track but there are interesting alternatives. Written Broadcast, Ebury, Velma and Seattle King (second choice) all have something to recommend them but Non Mollare has looked an improved mare of late and she can benefit from the return to a mile. The form of her latest Lingfield second has been franked since and that run was backed up by the clock.
Paul Smith

Silk
Non Mollare15:35 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart (-lb)Tnr: Daragh Bourke

Wincanton

1.30: Stormy Flight

This can go to Stormy Flight, who has really got his act together over fences in recent weeks and comes here after sauntering clear at Taunton 16 days ago. Windance was also a clearcut winner when last in action and, although the value of that form is open to question, he is feared most. Minella Buster will be dangerous is able to bounce back from his poor run here on Boxing Day.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Stormy Flight13:30 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Rex Dingle (-lb)Tnr: Jeremy Scott

Read these next:

Paul Kealy has two strong fancies for Thursday's racing and his tips are free to read

Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Get 50% off for three months and access the expert advice of our top tipsters 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 08:12, 9 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips