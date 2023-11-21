Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Chelmsford
6.00: Tradesman
Grand Duchess Olga and Natacata retain potential at 2m but the most compelling claims are held by TRADESMAN (nap). David Simcock's 4yo is on a sharp upward curve this autumn and although this is a rise in class, his latest 1m6f success came in comprehensive fashion.
Paul Smith
Fakenham
3.05: Up For Appeal
A re-raise of 4lb may fail entirely to contain Extraordinary Man if a corner has genuinely been turned following his all-the-way Hereford success, though his two springtime chasing mishaps sound a note of caution given this can be a deceptively tricky place to jump round. UP FOR APPEAL (nap) looks a highly plausible alternative in any event, back down from 0-120 company and returned to a trip closer to optimum.
Jeremy Grayson
Hereford
1.30: Tedwin Hills
Huntingdon scorer TEDWIN HILLS (nap) holds solid claims and is taken to defy an 8lb rise. Chase debutant Pedley Wood (second choice) is respected back at the scene of his peak hurdles effort, while Jigginstown King and Abuffalosoldier help to make this an interesting race despite the small field.
Steve Boow
Limerick
1.00: Champagne Admiral
No match for the talented An Tobar at Fairyhouse two weeks ago, CHAMPAGNE ADMIRAL (nap) faces nothing of that calibre here. Chiefs Kingdom also took second behind a smart horse last time and rates a big threat. Ballycallan King and Simpletwistoffaith look capable of getting into the mix in a maiden of this standard.
Alan Sweetman
Lingfield
3.28: Woodie Flash
Kyntara could be on a good mark but he's the only one without a recent run under his belt. WOODIE FLASH (nap) won so well at Warwick that he might well be capable of defying the 10lb rise. No Tackle is a course winner who retains some potential, especially if he can settle better.
Alistair Jones
Wolverhampton
5.15: Forgotten Treasure
Front-runner Nouveaux is better drawn than has twice been the case round Chelmsford this autumn but preference is for her old rival FORGOTTEN TREASURE (nap), who's improved with racing and may get this run to suit. Arlington and Our Melody likely have the ability to win at this level but each will need to settle better from tricky draws.
Graham Wheldon
