Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Chelmsford

6.00: Tradesman

Grand Duchess Olga and Natacata retain potential at 2m but the most compelling claims are held by TRADESMAN (nap). David Simcock's 4yo is on a sharp upward curve this autumn and although this is a rise in class, his latest 1m6f success came in comprehensive fashion.

Paul Smith

Tradesman 18:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

Fakenham

3.05: Up For Appeal

A re-raise of 4lb may fail entirely to contain Extraordinary Man if a corner has genuinely been turned following his all-the-way Hereford success, though his two springtime chasing mishaps sound a note of caution given this can be a deceptively tricky place to jump round. UP FOR APPEAL (nap) looks a highly plausible alternative in any event, back down from 0-120 company and returned to a trip closer to optimum.

Jeremy Grayson

Up For Appeal 15:05 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Ellis Collier (7lb) Tnr: Christian Williams

Hereford

1.30: Tedwin Hills

Huntingdon scorer TEDWIN HILLS (nap) holds solid claims and is taken to defy an 8lb rise. Chase debutant Pedley Wood (second choice) is respected back at the scene of his peak hurdles effort, while Jigginstown King and Abuffalosoldier help to make this an interesting race despite the small field.

Steve Boow

Tedwin Hills 13:30 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Limerick

1.00: Champagne Admiral

No match for the talented An Tobar at Fairyhouse two weeks ago, CHAMPAGNE ADMIRAL (nap) faces nothing of that calibre here. Chiefs Kingdom also took second behind a smart horse last time and rates a big threat. Ballycallan King and Simpletwistoffaith look capable of getting into the mix in a maiden of this standard.

Alan Sweetman

Champagne Admiral 13:00 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Richard Condon (2lb) Tnr: P A Fahy

Lingfield

3.28: Woodie Flash

Kyntara could be on a good mark but he's the only one without a recent run under his belt. WOODIE FLASH (nap) won so well at Warwick that he might well be capable of defying the 10lb rise. No Tackle is a course winner who retains some potential, especially if he can settle better.

Alistair Jones

Woodie Flash 15:28 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Wolverhampton

5.15: Forgotten Treasure

Front-runner Nouveaux is better drawn than has twice been the case round Chelmsford this autumn but preference is for her old rival FORGOTTEN TREASURE (nap), who's improved with racing and may get this run to suit. Arlington and Our Melody likely have the ability to win at this level but each will need to settle better from tricky draws.

Graham Wheldon

Forgotten Treasure 17:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: William Knight

