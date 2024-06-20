Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Royal Ascot

5.40: King's Gambit

London Gold Cup winners often evolve into Group-race performers and there can be considerable optimism that King's Gambit (nap), who was so impressive in that Newbury handicap last month, can do likewise. Last year's Royal Lodge runner-up Al Musmak had an excuse for his Dante flop and he is second choice ahead of French raider First Look, who was runner-up in the Prix du Jockey Club. Bracken's Laugh could also be involved, while the step up in trip is a likely plus for Sons And Lovers, whose trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam won this in 2022.

Ben Hutton

King's Gambit 17:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Harry Charlton

Chelmsford

4.10: Wadacre Gomez

Enfjaar and Tarjeeh are lightly raced 4yos on retrieval missions and it's hard to know what to expect from them. The safest option is Wadacre Gomez (nap), who seems likely to enjoy an uncontested lead, just as when he made all over C&D a fortnight ago with three of these behind. Stay Well, just a length behind him then, may again pose the main danger, although the returning Sniper's Eye is another to consider.

David Bellingham

Wadacre Gomez 16:10 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Leopardstown

6.20: Sara Valentina

Cases can be made for all of them in what is a conditions race in all but name. The less exposed ones do make most appeal. Cill Mocheallog will appreciate the mile after a game success at Gowran, but Limerick winner Sara Valentina (nap) could well be capable of being effective off a much higher mark than 87 and will take the beating.

Justin O'Hanlon

Sara Valentina 18:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Lingfield

9.00: Spring Is Sprung

Two of these are ahead of the handicapper and may fight this out. Safari Dream lost out only narrowly at Windsor last week, but Spring Is Sprung (nap) escapes a penalty for his front-running success under Archie Young on the same day and is selected to dominate again.

Chris Wilson

Spring Is Sprung 21:00 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Archie Young (7lb) Tnr: Paul Midgley

Ripon

3.55: Mr Wagyu

The 4yo filly Marine Wave (second choice) ran creditably at Hamilton last time and she brings a different profile to most of her rivals. Aberama Gold seems happiest on slow ground these days so drying conditions aren't ideal, while the last-time-out winners Dakota Gold and Manila Scouse wouldn't want to get involved in a battle up front. Mr Wagyu (nap) hasn't won for a while but he couldn't have done much more at Epsom last time and he can gain compensation.

Paul Smith

Mr Wagyu 15:55 Ripon View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Wolverhampton

8.10: Baroque Buoy

Far more competitive than the first division, but Baroque Buoy (nap) appears to have an excellent chance, having split two subsequent winners on his Kempton handicap debut before another excellent effort at the same course four weeks ago (drawn widest; winner, third and fourth all successful next time out). Sugarloaf Lenny, who's done better with each run back, culminating in a near-miss at Newbury last Thursday, is an obvious threat.

Graham Wheldon

Baroque Buoy 20:10 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Liam Wright (5lb) Tnr: George Scott

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.