Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team 

Bellewstown

3.40: Tawaazon

It's hard to get away from Tawaazon who is in the form of his life of late and was only narrowly denied at Navan last Wednesday. He gets similar conditions here and with a handy draw (1), he will be hard to beat with a repeat of that effort. If Iva Batt is tuned up for her seasonal return, she won't mind this ground and is back on a good mark. Mass Gathering is another with fitness to prove but her career best came over C&D. Phill Anderson

Chelmsford

3.20: Letmelivemylife

Not a huge amount to choose between most of them with the exception of Letmelivemylife, who is beginning to deliver on his 3yo promise and he is taken to complete a hat-trick. Barging Thru looks the obvious danger after his latest C&D success, while Revolutionise should not be far away. Jonathan Doidge 

Clonmel

5.10: Bay Ambition

A staying-on third in a novice over 2m4f here last time, Bay Ambition, will relish the extra distance and can get off the mark over fences. Rebel Early and Sweet Street are of interest on their handicap debuts.Tyrone Molloy

Hereford

3.35: I Giorni

There should be little between I Giorni and Chantilly Haze on their recent course form but the top weight is still unexposed and likely to take another step forward over this longer trip. Victory would see Denis O'Regan fulfil his aim of riding a winner at every British jumps course. Treyarnon Bay has proved disappointing but still has time to atone. Jonathan Neesom

Southwell

8.30: Kiss My Face

It makes sense to stick with Kiss My Face who comes here on a roll and faces plenty of rivals with questions to answer. Wannabe Brave would be a danger if rediscovering his best form in cheekpieces. Sulochana also merits a second look now she returns to the Flat with Oisin Murphy booked. Alistair Jones

Wetherby

4.55: Gentleman De Mai

With the form of his chase debut second at Ayr in February having worked out extremely well, Gentleman De Mai earns the vote. The thriving Not Sure is open to further improvement now up in trip and is second choice ahead of recent Wincanton winner Hotel Du Nord. Tango Boy and Anglers Crag are others who can go well. Ben Hutton 

Published on 6 April 2023Last updated 07:00, 6 April 2023
