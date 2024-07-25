Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Doncaster

4.15: Empire Of Light

Financer is 2-2 in handicaps and has to be respected but preference is for Empire Of Light (nap), who runs off the same mark as for last week's near-miss at Ayr and is 4lb ahead of the handicapper. The consistent Prometeo can go well once more, while Glistening Nights may be able to bounce back from his York defeat now he's back down in grade.

Ben Hutton

Empire Of Light 16:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Harrison Shaw Tnr: Grant Tuer

Leopardstown

7.50: Blackpool

Blinkers seemed to concentrate his mind when winning a C&D maiden last month and Blackpool (nap) can take another step forward here, although he faces equally progressive rivals in Aeronautic and La Vita Nova.

Alan Hewison

Blackpool 19:50 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Newbury

8.45: Goblet Of Fire

The thriving Goblet Of Fire (nap) had a bit to spare at Wolverhampton and can defy the handicapper again to complete a hat-trick. Throubi, Squeezebox and Hill Station are feared most in that order.

Andrew Sheret

Goblet Of Fire 20:45 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes (5lb) Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Sandown

2.10: Jenever

Connie's Rose can put up another bold show from the front but strength in the finish from Jenever (nap) may well prevail again, having already taken him to a career best when scoring over C&D two starts back. Lil Guff led through the penultimate furlong in that C&D race last month and she can throw down a major challenge once again.

Richard Austen

Jenever 14:10 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Jessica Macey

Wexford

7.05: Hatfield Hammer

There was little between Hatfield Hammer (nap) and Mist On The Bog over 2m4f at Kilbeggan last time but the first-named has more scope for improvement and can confirm the form. Prince Quattro and Bayou Belle are most interesting of the rest.

Tyrone Molloy

Hatfield Hammer 19:05 Wexford View Racecard Jky: Conor Stone-Walsh (5lb) Tnr: Paul Nolan

Worcester

5.45: Blow Your Horn

This longer trip is well worth exploring with Blow Your Horn (nap), who was a strong stayer on the Flat and has been in better form than most. Faerie Cutlass was in a consistent run of form until running no race at Cartmel and that can happen with newcomers to that track. Voodoo Doll has been making hay in points and could be interesting back with Evan Williams.

Alistair Jones

Blow Your Horn 17:45 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Mr Alex Chadwick Tnr: Ian Williams

Yarmouth

8.30: Mythical Guest

Midair is a well-bred sort who looks sure to win a race, especially now he's back up in trip. He's a player but the suggestion is Mythical Guest (nap), a progressive sort who ran well over shorter last time to chase home a previous winner. The return to this trip seems sure to suit and he's capable of better. Believe In Stars and King Lear are others to consider.

Richard Young

Mythical Guest 20:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Margarson

