Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 DoncasterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 DoncasterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Doncaster

4.15: Empire Of Light

Financer is 2-2 in handicaps and has to be respected but preference is for Empire Of Light (nap), who runs off the same mark as for last week's near-miss at Ayr and is 4lb ahead of the handicapper. The consistent Prometeo can go well once more, while Glistening Nights may be able to bounce back from his York defeat now he's back down in grade.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Empire Of Light16:15 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Harrison Shaw Tnr: Grant Tuer

Leopardstown

7.50: Blackpool

Blinkers seemed to concentrate his mind when winning a C&D maiden last month and Blackpool (nap) can take another step forward here, although he faces equally progressive rivals in Aeronautic and La Vita Nova.
Alan Hewison

Silk
Blackpool19:50 Leopardstown
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Newbury

8.45: Goblet Of Fire

The thriving Goblet Of Fire (nap) had a bit to spare at Wolverhampton and can defy the handicapper again to complete a hat-trick. Throubi, Squeezebox and Hill Station are feared most in that order.
Andrew Sheret

Silk
Goblet Of Fire20:45 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Tommie Jakes (5lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Sandown

2.10: Jenever

Connie's Rose can put up another bold show from the front but strength in the finish from Jenever (nap) may well prevail again, having already taken him to a career best when scoring over C&D two starts back. Lil Guff led through the penultimate furlong in that C&D race last month and she can throw down a major challenge once again.
Richard Austen

Silk
Jenever14:10 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Jessica Macey

Wexford

7.05: Hatfield Hammer

There was little between Hatfield Hammer (nap) and Mist On The Bog over 2m4f at Kilbeggan last time but the first-named has more scope for improvement and can confirm the form. Prince Quattro and Bayou Belle are most interesting of the rest.
Tyrone Molloy

Silk
Hatfield Hammer19:05 Wexford
View Racecard
Jky: Conor Stone-Walsh (5lb)Tnr: Paul Nolan

Worcester

5.45: Blow Your Horn

This longer trip is well worth exploring with Blow Your Horn (nap), who was a strong stayer on the Flat and has been in better form than most. Faerie Cutlass was in a consistent run of form until running no race at Cartmel and that can happen with newcomers to that track. Voodoo Doll has been making hay in points and could be interesting back with Evan Williams.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Blow Your Horn17:45 Worcester
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Alex Chadwick Tnr: Ian Williams

Yarmouth

8.30: Mythical Guest

Midair is a well-bred sort who looks sure to win a race, especially now he's back up in trip. He's a player but the suggestion is Mythical Guest (nap), a progressive sort who ran well over shorter last time to chase home a previous winner. The return to this trip seems sure to suit and he's capable of better. Believe In Stars and King Lear are others to consider.
Richard Young

Silk
Mythical Guest20:30 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Margarson

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers