TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

6.40: Sergeant Pep

A few of these would have something to prove if the going softens further, but not SERGEANT PEP who appreciated the return to 5f when winning on soft ground at Windsor last time. He is 5lb higher now but remains unexposed at the trip and is taken to follow up. Fierce needed a return to maiden company in order to get off the mark last time but he was competitive off similar marks in handicaps before that and he too would have no issue with softening ground.
David Bellingham

Sergeant Pep18:40 Bath
Jky: John Fahy Tnr: Clive Cox

Curragh

5.10: Turbulence

Having had little luck in-running when a fast finishing second at Naas last time, TURBULENCE should be able to go one better today and confirm placings with Luke Short from that occasion. Church Mountain and Alma Libre have chances but won't want rain. Pont Audemer has a squeak, while Deakin, God Knows and Cormac T are interesting on handicap debuts.
Tyrone Molloy

Doncaster

4.15: Prince Of Pillo

Bedford Flyer would hold strong claims if the ground rides good or quicker, while Squealer (second choice) and Tatterstall are others who wouldn't really want any soft in the going description. Burning Cash is another possible for a yard going well but the really interesting runner is PRINCE OF PILLO. Useful at two, he caught the eye on his first run for Richard Fahey when just unable to pick up on heavy ground at Hamilton. Dropped another 3lb, he looks handicapped to win.
Paul Smith

Prince Of Pillo16:15 Doncaster
Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Richard Fahey

Market Rasen

 7.30: Ajp Kingdom

Top of the list is AJP KINGDOM, who made it 3-5 over hurdles when completing a hat-trick with his unchallenged win in a Uttoxeter novice in June. He looks on a fair mark for this handicap debut and is a major player again. Copper Beach has had a win and close second in his last two starts and he's feared most on his step up to this trip. Headscarf Lil also enters the reckoning along with the selection's stablemate Oslo, who was an eyecatcher at Bangor on his recent comeback.
David Moon

Ajp Kingdom19:30 Market Rasen
Jky: Connor Brace Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Newbury

3.00: Classic

The three-year-old CLASSIC got back on track with a win at Sandown last month and, with that form having been franked, he can follow up off only 2lb higher. Popmaster ran a lot better than his finishing position suggested in the International at Ascot three weeks ago and he is second choice. Spangled Mac and Top Secret are other possible players but they might not want slow ground.
Ben Hutton

Classic15:00 Newbury
Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Newmarket

3.10: Lady Wulfrun

Improving filly LADY WULFRUN has strong claims and could well defy a 6lb rise for her coure-and-distance success last Saturday. Solid-looking handicap debutante Crocus Time is feared most, ahead of Expensive Queen who may do better still.
Steve Boow

Lady Wulfrun15:10 Newmarket (July)
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Perth

5.06: Born Famous

Having made great strides over fences for Iain Jardine, BORN FAMOUS will be hard to beat if she has made similar improvement over hurdles. Adamaris and Kajaki are two others likely to go well.
Colin Russell

Born Famous17:06 Perth
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Iain Jardine

Ripon

3.15: Monsieur Kodi

The admirable veteran Summerghand will find this easier than many of the handicaps he's contested down the years and has a big run in him but there are others with more to recommend them today. Cairn Gorm still has handicapping potential despite a 4lb rise for his big-field win at York three weeks ago, while Wobwobwob and Lakota Blue would have their claims further enhanced by rain. The two to appeal most are Sophia's Starlight, who has made giant strides this year and whose latest second needs upgrading, and MONSIEUR KODI. Richard Fahey's improving four-year-old tore the Stewards' Cup consolation race apart over a furlong out two weeks ago and a 3lb rise looks lenient, all the more so after the runner-up went in at Windsor on Thursday.
Paul Smith

Monsieur Kodi15:15 Ripon
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Richard Fahey

Tramore

5.50: Action Motion

This looks like a good opportunity for ACTION MOTION who wasn't beaten far last time out and gives the impression he could be well treated in this sphere. Long-standing maiden Breagagh can't be ruled out off the back of a career best and Spinning Web should appreciate this new trip.
Phill Anderson

Action Motion17:50 Tramore
Jky: Daniel King (5lb)Tnr: Denis Gerard Hogan

Published on 19 August 2023Last updated 07:00, 19 August 2023
