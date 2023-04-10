Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Chepstow

4.18:

Neil Mulholland's mare Sainte Doctor (nap) arrested her decline with a good effort in defeat last month and remains very well handicapped after a recent 3lb rise. She gets the vote ahead of Cokytho, who took a good step in the right direction on his latest outing and remains very unexposed in Britain. Ballybeen can also feature, providing last month's hard race at Fontwell did not leave any mental scars.

Chris Wilson

Sainte Doctor 16:18 Chepstow View Racecard

Cork

1.50:

Sir Argus has an edge on Misty's Gift on Thurles running and should confirm that form. However, preference is for Japers Jack (nap). He is really solid and his yard is in good form. Bob Cigar should do better.

Johnny Ward

Japers Jack 13:50 Cork View Racecard

Fairyhouse

5.00:

Thedevilscoachman has long been the talk of the town for this and he's an improving novice who is surely better handicapped than a good many of these. One exception might be Amirite (nap), who wasn't seen to best effect when behind the likely favourite in a steadily run Grade 3 last time, and the very different demands of this race should be right up his street. Having his prep race over hurdles was a tell-tale sign that this has been the plan for Max Flamingo since his seventh 12 months ago and he's on the shortlist along with class act Royale Pagaille, Panda Boy and Kim Muir principals Angels Dawn and Stumptown.

Alistair Jones

Amirite 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

Fakenham

4.17:

An interesting veterans' event in which the vote goes to the 12yo Cyclop (nap), who is on a roll after winning his last three starts and was better than ever with his brave success at Newbury 16 days ago. The main danger is Boldmere, who beat Fidux at Doncaster on his penultimate run and went close behind the selection at Newbury last time.

David Moon

Cyclop 16:17 Fakenham View Racecard

Huntingdon

2.10:

Luckofthedraw comes here in good form over shorter but preference is for course specialist Lord Sparky (nap) who has much less to prove over this trip and ran up against an improved one at Southwell last time out. Kakamora is another who needs to show he truly stays this far, while Dan's Chosen has a heavy Taunton fall to put behind him.

Emily Weber

Lord Sparky 14:10 Huntingdon View Racecard

Kempton

4.05:

This looks competitive and complicated by considerations of the draw and who might make the running, with the in-form Johnston candidate Capital Theory perhaps the most likely to take up that role from his low berth. He is second choice, while Sir Rumi is another who should go well from his inside draw, as could Evania if she bounces back from her latest run. However, despite stall 13, Simply Sondheim (nap) is selected to complete a quick C&D double under William Buick, as he still has plenty of potential at this trip. Kenzai Warrior and Savvy Knight could go well at big odds.

Richard Austen

Simply Sondheim 16:05 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Plumpton

2.58:

Chris Gordon's Only Money (nap) returns from a break under what are probably his optimum conditions and, prior to his final start, he was having a very solid season. Iconic Muddle's latest effort can be upgraded and he's second choice ahead of Noahthirtytwored.

Alistair Jones

Only Money 14:58 Plumpton View Racecard

Redcar

3.26:

The move up to 2m appeared to be of major benefit to Zephlyn on his latest AW start and he would be a leading player if that level of performance is transferred to turf. However, preference over him is for Paramaribo (nap) who was seriously involved in one 1m4f handicap last April and could find that today's trip, the visor and tongue-tie all help him. Oh So Chic's commendable 2022 season for Ed Bethell puts her on the shortlist even though she has changed hands since. Tiger Spirit won this race last year, with Zuckerberg a close third.

Richard Austen

Paramaribo 15:26 Redcar View Racecard

Wolverhampton

3.28:

Just the five runners but a tight little contest. Mrs U S A has to be considered if building on a narrow defeat on her reappearance over C&D last month, while Tamaluk has a strikingly similar profile to last year's winner. However, the progressive Odin Owns You All (nap) looked as though he was capable of even better when winning well at Southwell last time and can make a successful handicap debut.

David Bellingham

Odin Owns You All 15:28 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.