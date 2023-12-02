Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bangor

1.11: Feel The Pinch

This can go to four-time course winner FEEL THE PINCH, who made it 5-10 for his current yard when scoring over fences on Monday and is on the same mark on this return to hurdling. Hughie Morrison's Thunderclap looks interesting on his handicap hurdle debut and he's feared most ahead of Risk D'Argent, who was a clear second in a big field at Warwick last month. Chti Balko should give it another good shot from the front, while Heritier is respected and another to keep an eye on is Venetia Williams' unexposed hurdler Icarat.

David Moon

Feel The Pinch 13:11 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Gearoid Harney (7lb) Tnr: Robbie Llewellyn

Doncaster

2.06: General Officer

Not many improve after leaving Dan Skelton but William Of York was in smashing form over hurdles once front-running tactics were adopted and he's feared, as is game Hereford winner School Days Over. Technology and Joe Dadancer should also feature if taking to fences but GENERAL OFFICER impressed with his jumping when the clear runner-up behind a talented winner at Aintree, and going further this afternoon looks a good move.

Alistair Jones

General Officer 14:06 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Fairyhouse

2.35: Gust Of Wind

A drop in class should help GUST OF WIND get his first win on these shores since switching from France. He kept some smart company last season and gets plenty of weight from the colt, Nusret, who has to saddle 11st 8lb thanks to his Grade 2 win in February. Golden Joy, Hypotenus and Risk Belle have all shown a useful level of form but have a bit to find.

Phill Anderson

Gust Of Wind 14:35 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Newbury

12.30: Inch House

After only one point-to-point and five races under rules, INCH HOUSE is the standout candidate to find significant improvement. He's been raised 10lb on the strength of his win here last month but took that handicap chase in smooth style. Nassalam has not scored since February 2022, despite plenty of market interest, but he looks primed for a big run following his reappearance effort at Aintree. Kapga De Lily has to be taken seriously given she is from the in-form stable of Venetia Williams.

Richard Austen

Inch House 12:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

