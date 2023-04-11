Racing Post logo
TippingTuesday picks

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Exeter

3.45: Ballydisco

Ioupy Collonges is sure to be popular over this longer trip and is perhaps the most likely improver, but BALLYDISCO is no less progressive and, with his latest form franked in a big way, he gets the nod. Ballymagroarty Boy and So Said I are preferred of the remainder.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Ballydisco15:45 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Ben Sutton (7lb)Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Pontefract

3.00: Coquelicot

The key question is whether last week's win at Nottingham has taken anything out of COQUELICOT. She can score again if it hasn't and she did win a staying hurdle in November 2021 after a seven-day break. Course specialist Flint Hill would be the most likely danger if the ground is not soft, with Land Of Winter feared most if it is. Ghadbbaan and Military Two Step are two more to take seriously.
Richard Austen

Silk
Coquelicot15:00 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Andrea Atzeni (-lb)Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Dundalk

8.15: Zaza Zut

Returning from three months off is a concern, but ZAZA ZUT might well have won the 5f handicap taken by Not Too Real Bad here in January had she got away on level terms. Returning to 6f looks a big plus. Inthepoorhouse also lacks a recent run but he has a race of this nature in him. Alistair Jones    

Silk
Zaza Zut20:15 Dundalk (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ronan Whelan (-lb)Tnr: K J Condon

Wolverhampton

7.00: Give A Little Back

Goldsmith has done well at Lingfield since joining Alice Haynes in the autumn and will be a tough nut to crack if also suited by this C&D but there could be quite a bit more to come from GIVE A LITTLE BACK, who has settled better since fitted with a hood for his last two races and came good when upped to this trip here last month.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Give A Little Back19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Kirby (-lb)Tnr: Sean Curran

Published on 11 April 2023Last updated 07:00, 11 April 2023
