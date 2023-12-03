Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping Nap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Fairyhouse

11.55: Brides Hill

An interesting race and most have some sort of chance. Bonnie Kellie comes here on the back of a wide-margin win at Clonmel, but she can be error prone and has been a soft finisher in the past. It is hard to get away from the claims of Brides Hill (nap), a Listed winner last season and perhaps better than ever when bolting up at Listowel in September. Queen Jane is also very much respected on her best form.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Brides Hill11:55 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Southwell

1.10: Blow Your Horn

Flat form could prove of greater significance than hurdling exploits and that angle makes Blow Your Horn (nap) a strong contender. Choirmaster is the second choice.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Blow Your Horn13:10 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Todd Tnr: Ian Williams

Carlisle

2.10: Barbados Buck's

Ailie Rose will be a tough nut to crack if able to replicate her Fairyhouse form on this first start since April but the one with least to prove is Barbados Buck's (nap), who ran well on last month's stable debut at Ayr.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Barbados Buck's14:10 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Daragh Bourke

Leicester

3.30: Annie Day

Having pulled well clear with the runner-up when winning on her reappearance at Warwick last month, Annie Day (nap) is taken to follow up. Dazzling Dove showed some good form earlier this year and is feared most, while the lightly raced pair Bushtucker Park (declared 2.56 Bangor yesterday) and Harkangel are open to improvement.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Annie Day15:30 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Ben Case

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 3 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 3 December 2023

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips