Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Fairyhouse
11.55: Brides Hill
An interesting race and most have some sort of chance. Bonnie Kellie comes here on the back of a wide-margin win at Clonmel, but she can be error prone and has been a soft finisher in the past. It is hard to get away from the claims of Brides Hill (nap), a Listed winner last season and perhaps better than ever when bolting up at Listowel in September. Queen Jane is also very much respected on her best form.
Justin O'Hanlon
Southwell
1.10: Blow Your Horn
Flat form could prove of greater significance than hurdling exploits and that angle makes Blow Your Horn (nap) a strong contender. Choirmaster is the second choice.
Alistair Jones
Carlisle
2.10: Barbados Buck's
Ailie Rose will be a tough nut to crack if able to replicate her Fairyhouse form on this first start since April but the one with least to prove is Barbados Buck's (nap), who ran well on last month's stable debut at Ayr.
Chris Wilson
Leicester
3.30: Annie Day
Having pulled well clear with the runner-up when winning on her reappearance at Warwick last month, Annie Day (nap) is taken to follow up. Dazzling Dove showed some good form earlier this year and is feared most, while the lightly raced pair Bushtucker Park (declared 2.56 Bangor yesterday) and Harkangel are open to improvement.
Ben Hutton
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
