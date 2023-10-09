Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Pontefract

5.40: Heartrate

C&D winner Sir Maxi is likely to make his presence felt, but Heartrate kept on strongly for a clearcut success on last month's stable debut at Ffos Las and, with this stiffer track likely to suit, he can overcome a 6lb rise. Happier didn't fire last time but she's also suited by a stiff 6f and can feature if back in good form.

Chris Wilson

Heartrate 17:40 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Stratford

4.10: Hourless

It's reasonable to expect another big run from Myristica but the most interesting runner is arguably Hourless. Alan King's 3yo made a good start to his hurdling career in the summer and has form that ties in closely with Max Of Stars, who recently won a good-quality juvenile hurdle. Jack Sprat ran well in defeat at Wincanton in the spring and is also considered.

Chris Wilson

Hourless 16:10 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

Windsor

3.20: King Of Scotia

There could be a big run in the ex-Irish King Of Scotia who was quite eyecatching last time at Newmarket. Dream Of Mischief (second choice) has won over C&D this season and nothing was finishing better last time at Lingfield. Cabinet Of Clowns is entitled to run well from the front.

Alistair Jones

King Of Scotia 15:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Wolverhampton

8.00: Bernie The Bear

A number of regressive maidens on show, including the expensive-to-follow Coloane and Another Dimension, who drops in trip in first-time headgear. Among the likely bigger prices, Miss Sarajevo is capable of getting involved, but this looks good for Bernie The Bear, who's got it together since returned to Tapeta minus the headgear.

Graham Wheldon

Bernie The Bear 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Richard Fahey

