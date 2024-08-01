Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Epsom

7.00: Dreamrocker

This should be run at a good clip with Faayzah and Tronido front runners and it could set up well for recent Ascot winner Dreamrocker who always does her best work at the finish. Ziggy's Phoenix deserves some luck and she's second choice ahead of Loveable Rogue who had excuses on her handicap debut.

Alistair Jones

Dreamrocker 19:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: George Downing Tnr: Ed Walker

Galway

4.30: Ninth Titan

A really competitive contest and cases can be made for maybe ten of them. It is interesting that Jack Kennedy rides Heroes Rise ahead of Going Live. The promising Koori Star and the very consistent Born Braver are among quite a few that make appeal. Chances are though that Ninth Titan can finally fulfill his promise after a very easy win at Tramore in June laid the groundwork.

Justin O'Hanlon

Ninth Titan 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Goodwood

1.50: Palace Green

A good pace looks on the cards. Palace Green shaped better than the bare result on his handicap debut at York and it was a similar tale next time at Royal Ascot, where the race had got away from him once he was able to stretch his legs up the straight after running into a couple of dead-ends. Sisyphean (second choice) was visually more impressive than Midnight Gun in their latest wins but both look highly progressive and this extra distance could prompt a further advance. Into Battle has form claims anyway but he too appeals as one with more to offer, on the back of being gelded.

Alistair Jones

Palace Green 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Hughes

Nottingham

3.45: Terries Royale

Having shown improved form when third over C&D last time, the unexposed Terries Royale is taken to get off the mark by reversing placings with the winner Sycamore. Wonder Smile and Love Your Work are others possibles.

Colin Russell

Terries Royale 15:45 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Wolverhampton

8.15: Reaching High

The 3yo maiden Reaching High is taken to open his account. He has strong form and should be suited by this new trip. Intellotto, who may still have more to offer, is feared most ahead of Duke Of Oxford and Oneforthegutter.

Steve Boow

Reaching High 20:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

