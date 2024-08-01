- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Epsom
7.00: Dreamrocker
This should be run at a good clip with Faayzah and Tronido front runners and it could set up well for recent Ascot winner Dreamrocker who always does her best work at the finish. Ziggy's Phoenix deserves some luck and she's second choice ahead of Loveable Rogue who had excuses on her handicap debut.
Alistair Jones
Galway
4.30: Ninth Titan
A really competitive contest and cases can be made for maybe ten of them. It is interesting that Jack Kennedy rides Heroes Rise ahead of Going Live. The promising Koori Star and the very consistent Born Braver are among quite a few that make appeal. Chances are though that Ninth Titan can finally fulfill his promise after a very easy win at Tramore in June laid the groundwork.
Justin O'Hanlon
Goodwood
1.50: Palace Green
A good pace looks on the cards. Palace Green shaped better than the bare result on his handicap debut at York and it was a similar tale next time at Royal Ascot, where the race had got away from him once he was able to stretch his legs up the straight after running into a couple of dead-ends. Sisyphean (second choice) was visually more impressive than Midnight Gun in their latest wins but both look highly progressive and this extra distance could prompt a further advance. Into Battle has form claims anyway but he too appeals as one with more to offer, on the back of being gelded.
Alistair Jones
Nottingham
3.45: Terries Royale
Having shown improved form when third over C&D last time, the unexposed Terries Royale is taken to get off the mark by reversing placings with the winner Sycamore. Wonder Smile and Love Your Work are others possibles.
Colin Russell
Wolverhampton
8.15: Reaching High
The 3yo maiden Reaching High is taken to open his account. He has strong form and should be suited by this new trip. Intellotto, who may still have more to offer, is feared most ahead of Duke Of Oxford and Oneforthegutter.
Steve Boow
- Harry Wilson followed up three winners on Tuesday with a 7-2 success on day two - get his Glorious Goodwood day three tips
- Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Thursday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- 'I think she'll absolutely destroy these' - David Jennings' nap has won each of the last two days but who does he fancy this time?
- Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day three
- Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day
- Get the best Glorious Goodwood betting offers: bag up to £545 for day three
- Claim up to £545 in free bets and bonuses for day three at the Galway festival
- Get £20 in Glorious Goodwood free bets with Ladbrokes for day two's races
- Day two Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day two: claim £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
